Dave Chappelle will headline Summerfest

Comedian Dave Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during this year’s Summerfest.

Chappelle is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 11, which will be his first appearance at the Big Gig. His last performance in Milwaukee was an eight-show run over four nights at the Pabst Theater in March 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday at the Summerfest website.

All but one headliner have been announced so far for Summerfest 2021, which will take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

The lineup includes: