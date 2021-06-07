Dave Chappelle will headline Summerfest

Comedian Dave Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during this year’s Summerfest.
Chappelle is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 11, which will be his first appearance at the Big Gig. His last performance in Milwaukee was an eight-show run over four nights at the Pabst Theater in March 2020.
Tickets go on sale Friday at the Summerfest website.
All but one headliner have been announced so far for Summerfest 2021, which will take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.
The lineup includes:
- Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott on Sept. 2
- Chance The Rapper with 24KGoldn, Teezo Touchdown and DJ Oreo on Sept. 3
- The Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini and Spencer Sutherland on Sept. 8
- Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow on Sept. 9
- Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett on Sept. 10
- Dave Chappell on Sept. 11
- Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 15
- Megan Thee Stallion with Polo G on Sept. 16
- Miley Cyrus with The Kid Laroi on Sept. 17
- Guns N’ Roses with Mammoth WVH on Sept. 18.