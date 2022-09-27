Dane County now exceeds Milwaukee County in total property value

Want to Read More?
We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.
Limited time offer. New subscribers only.
Already an Insider? Log In
Total property values in Wisconsin grew by a record 13.8% in 2022, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. But property values rose even faster in Dane County, which now has a higher total property value than Milwaukee County, according to the report. Total 2022 equalized property values in Dane County, which includes the state capital of Madison and the University of Wisconsin’s flagship campus, are at more than $88.7 billion, up from 15.4% from 2021. Property values in Milwaukee County, which has the highest population of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, are at $87 billion, up 12.6% from a year ago, a slower property value growth rate than the state as a whole. Property values in the city of Madison have surged 17.2% in the last year (the most since 1985), to $38.6 billion. The city of Milwaukee still has a higher total equalized property value than Madison, at $39.4 billion, but only grew 11.6% in the last year. In the seven-county southeast Wisconsin region, overall equalized property values increased by 12.9%, the most for the region in the available data going back to 1985, according to the report. Every county in the region experienced a double-digit increase in total property values, led by Walworth County at 15.8%. Total 2022 equalized values:
- Dane County, $88,733,525,000, +15.4%
- Milwaukee County, $87,033,713,500, +12.6%
- Waukesha County, $75,406,493,900, +13.1%
- City of Milwaukee, $39,448,239,000, +11.6%
- City of Madison, $38,606,699,100, +17.2%
- Kenosha County, $22,228,331,000, +12.6%
- Racine County, $21,791,712,500, +11.3%
- Walworth County, $21,006,243,800, +15.8%
- Washington County, $20,790,695,300, +13.7%
- Ozaukee County, $15,979,054,000, +11.8%
- Sheboygan County, $12,748,615,300, +10.6%