‘Cybersecurity incident’ hits Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Co. “experienced a systems outage caused by a cybersecurity incident,” the company said in a security filing Thursday.

The company said the incident had caused and could continue to cause disruptions to its brewery operations, production and shipments.

“We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible. We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates,” Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs office of Molson Coors, said in a statement.

The statement did not address questions about the impact of the incident on Molson Coors’ Milwaukee breweries or offices or the timeframe when the incident took place.

Molson Coors has two breweries in Milwaukee, its main one in the Miller Valley and a Leinenkugel and craft brewery on 10th Street just northwest of downtown.

The company also has a growing office presence in the city after opting to move its functional support roles to Milwaukee while closing its Denver offices.

