'Cybersecurity incident' hits Molson Coors

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Credit Arthur Thomas

Molson Coors Beverage Co. “experienced a systems outage caused by a cybersecurity incident,” the company said in a security filing Thursday.

The company said the incident had caused and could continue to cause disruptions to its brewery operations, production and shipments.

“We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible. We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates,” Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs office of Molson Coors, said in a statement.

The statement did not address questions about the impact of the incident on Molson Coors’ Milwaukee breweries or offices or the timeframe when the incident took place.

Molson Coors has two breweries in Milwaukee, its main one in the Miller Valley and a Leinenkugel and craft brewery on 10th Street just northwest of downtown.

The company also has a growing office presence in the city after opting to move its functional support roles to Milwaukee while closing its Denver offices.

BizTimes reporter Brandon Anderegg contributed to this story.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

