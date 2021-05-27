Curative Care Network names new president and CEO

Curative Care Network, Inc. has named Joy Gravos as its next president and chief executive officer. Gravos joined Curative in 2018 as its chief operating officer and has served as interim president and CEO for…

Curative Care Network, Inc. has named Joy Gravos as its next president and chief executive officer.Gravos joined Curative in 2018 as its chief operating officer and has served as interim president and CEO for the past 8 months. She succeeds former president and CEO Candace Hennessy, who died in October 2020 after leading the organization for eight years.“Joy is a therapist by background with a keen sense of business founded in quality, community and advocacy,” said Peter Glaser, board chair for Curative Care Network.Curative is a nonprofit organization that provides therapy and rehabilitation services to children, adults and senior citizens at community-based sites in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Its programs include adult day services, pediatric outpatient rehabilitation, birth-to-three and children’s long-term support programs, and commercial services including assembly services and landscaping.Before joining Curative, Gravos helped lead a national rehabilitation company, consulted on rehabilitation provision, taught at Minot State University and served on the American Healthcare Association Therapy Policy Advisory Group in Washington, D.C.“With Joy’s passion and proven track record for improving quality, team building and her commitment to performance and growth, Joy will be an instrumental leader in fulfilling the mission of Curative,” Glaser added. “Joy’s experience in leading health care teams through change and growth will be a key component of the success of Curative as we move through the post Pandemic world and into the future.”