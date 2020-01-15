Culver’s ranks 9th on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list

Snap-On Tools, Batteries Plus Bulbs also on the list

Prairie du Sac-based Culver’s ranks 9th on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2020 Franchise 500 list.

1,105 companies submitted information required to apply for the 41st annual Franchise 500. Entrepreneur magazine evaluated those companies and ranks them based on five main criteria: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Founded in 1984, Culver’s now has 715 locations, 709 which are U.S. franchises and six that are company-owned. It has added 48 locations in the last year and 141 in the last thee years.

Culver’s continues to seek new franchise locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to Entrepreneur magazine.

Two other Wisconsin companies made the 2020 Franchise 500 list:

Kenosha-based Snap-On Tools ranked 31st. It has 3,312 U.S. franchises, 1,285 franchises outside of the U.S. and 207 company-owned locations.

Hartland-based Batteries Plus Bulbs ranked 188th. Founded in 1988, Batteries Plus now has 653 U.S. franchises and 87 company-owned stores. It is seeking new store locations throughout the U.S.

The top ranked franchises in the 2020 Franchise 500 list are: 1. Dunkin’, 2. Taco Bell, 3. McDonald’s, 4. Sonic Drive-In, 5. The UPS Store.