Cousins Subs signs joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six corporate locations

Cousins Subs has teamed up with former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver, the Menomonee Falls-based company announced Wednesday.

As part of the joint venture agreement, Driver has acquired part ownership of six corporate-owned Cousins locations in the Fox Valley, including two in Green Bay, two in Oshkosh, one in Appleton and one in Neenah. All six stores will continue to operate under the Cousins Subs corporate operations team.

Earlier this year, Cousins Subs announced plans to expand its corporate presence beyond the Milwaukee market into the Fox Valley area of northeastern Wisconsin. The partnership with Driver represents a “monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans,” the company said in a news release.

“Since establishing Cousins Subs 50 years ago, we have been very protective of our family-owned brand,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “We only partner with people who understand our mission and have the desire to help us grow. Donald truly embodies everything our brand stands for – his philanthropic heart, moral compass and positive outlook closely align with our values and make him a great addition to the family.”

Driver spent more than 14 years in Green Bay throughout his football career. Through his partnership with Cousins, Driver will work to connect the six locations with the local community and serve as a brand ambassador.

“Wisconsin holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited for the opportunity to reconnect with the Fox Valley community with the help of this meaningful brand,” said Driver. “It’s an honor to be welcomed into the family with open arms and I look forward to the impact we can make in Wisconsin and beyond, together.”

In celebration of the new partnership, Cousins Subs will offer double points for Cousins Club members every Saturday and Sunday through the remainder of 2022.

All told, Cousins Subs has 99 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Last month, the company announced plans to further expand its Wisconsin franchise base, actively seeking franchise partners in several target markets, including Beloit, Eau Claire, Fitchburg, Hudson, Janesville, La Crosse, Lake Delton, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Wausau and Wisconsin Dells. Over the past year, Cousins Subs corporate has opened four free-standing drive-thru locations outside of the Milwaukee area in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Stevens Point.