Cory and Michele Nettles buy condo at University Club Tower

Prominent Milwaukee business executives Cory Nettles and Michele Sapp-Nettles have purchased a condo at the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee, according to state records.

The Nettles paid $2 million for the condo, which has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to state and city records.

The University Club Tower is a 36-story, 53-unit luxury condo building at 825 N. Prospect Ave. that was completed in 2007 and developed by Mandel Group. It is the tallest residential building in the state.

Cory Nettles is the founder and managing director of Generation Growth Capital Inc. Previously, he was a partner for Quarles & Brady and was Commerce Secretary for the state of Wisconsin from 2002-04 under Gov. Jim Doyle. He is also a member of several boards including: Badger Advocates, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, University of Wisconsin Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Lawrence University, Medical College of Wisconsin, Weyco Group, Robert W. Baird’s Baird Funds, Associated Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, City Forward Collective, Teach for America, Usher’s New Look Foundation and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Earlier this year, Michele Sapp-Nettles was named chief people and culture officer of ManpowerGroup. Previously, she was chief people and diversity officer for Molson Coors Brewing Co.

The condo was sold to the Nettles by David Nicholas and Lori Nicholas. David Nicholas is the president and chief information officer for Nicholas Company Inc.