Corporate Citizen of the Year: Kapco Metal Stamping

Jim Kacmarcik, president of Grafton-based Kapco Metal Stamping, has made it his company’s philanthropic mission to help children in need.

Founded in 1972, Kapco regularly supports, sponsors and organizes nearly 200 charitable causes in the metro Milwaukee area, such as the annual Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive.

Kacmarcik and Neil Willenson, Kapco vice president of community relations, are the co-founders of Camp Hometown Heroes, a weeklong camp for children of fallen U.S. service members.

Kacmarcik and Willenson also co-founded Camp Reunite — a summer program reuniting children with a parent who is incarcerated — along with Kapco senior researcher Kenzie Kacmarcik and Andrew Gappa, director of Turning Rivers camp.

“For Kapco, there is no single greater reward than giving back to the community that has embraced their business for so many years,” said Pam King, executive director of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, which nominated Kapco for the award.

“When you give from your heart and you connect all the things that you’re so blessed to have, you make such an impact for so many people.”

-Jim Kacmarcik, president and owner of Kapco Metal Stamping