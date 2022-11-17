Container Life Cycle Management will pay $1.65 million for clean air and hazardous materials violations

Container Life Cycle Management steel drums.

Container Life Cycle Management (CLCM) will pay $1.65 million as part of a pre-suit settlement with the state and U.S. departments of justice after the company allegedly made clean air and hazardous materials violations. CLCM is owned by Greif Inc., an Ohio-based manufacturer of industrial packaging and containers. The company does business locally as Mid-America

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

