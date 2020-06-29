Construction begins on third building at Sturevant’s Enterprise Business Park

Slated for December completion

By
Alex Zank
-
11101 Enterprise Way
The speculative industrial building planned at 11101 Enterprise Way in Sturtevant.
New York-based real estate investor and developer Ashley Capital LLC has broken ground on its third industrial building at the Enterprise Business Park in Sturtevant. The 397,000-square-foot speculative building is being built at 11101 Enterprise…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display