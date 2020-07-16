Construction begins on 98-unit Town of Sheboygan apartment project

Construction commenced recently on the 98-unit Whistling Oak Apartments development in the Town of Sheboygan.

According to a news release, the project consists of five buildings next to the existing Windward Cove apartments, which are located near the southeast corner of Playbird Road and Highway 42 and just west of Interstate 43.

The development will consist of 44 one-bedroom and 54 two-bedroom units. Units are expected to be ready for occupancy by spring 2021, according to a news release.

Whistling Oaks will offer two-bedroom units for less than $1,000 per month. The release notes that many of the new two-bedroom apartments in Sheboygan County have rents exceeding $1,400 per month.

The new units will also address demand for apartments that exceeds the existing stock offered by Windward Cove. That’s according to Eileen Robarge, owner and operating director of Solana Beach, California-based Wisconsin Lakefront Property Management LLC, which is developing Whistling Oaks and is the owner of Windward Cove and other rental properties in the state.

In the release, Robarge said Windward Cove is fully occupied and has a waiting list.

“Our vision is simple,” Robarge said, “we want to provide the Sheboygan area with additional apartment homes to meet a substantial need in the community for apartment homes that have quality amenities and are priced more appropriately for the average income of the area.”

Dain Hein, chairman of the town of Sheboygan town board, said the development will add to the Highway 42 corridor, an area of focus for town officials.

“We are excited to have an existing business continue to invest in the Town of Sheboygan,” Hein said in the release. “The town is really focusing on developing the (Highway) 42 corridor and is one of only a handful of Wisconsin townships that are using the TID (tax-incremental financing district) tool. We want to thank Wisconsin Lakefront Property Management for providing a welcomed morale boost after several months of primarily negative economic news related to COVID-19.”

The project contractor is Green Bay-based Duquaine Development Inc.