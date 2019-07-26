Condo in The Moderne sold for $1.2 million

A condominium on the 28th floor of The Moderne building in downtown Milwaukee has sold for $1.2 million, according to state records.

The condo has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and has an assessed value of $1.07 million, according to city records.

It was sold by Thomas J. Garland of Las Vegas and purchased by Eric C. Higgins, according to state records.

The Moderne is a 30-story downtown Milwaukee residential tower, located at 1141 N. Old World Third St. Developed by Barrett Lo Visionary Development, The Moderne was completed in 2012. The building has 16 condominiums (five on the 30th floor, three on the 29th floor and eight on the 28th floor); 203 apartments and the Carson’s Prime Steaks and Famous BBQ restaurant on the first floor.