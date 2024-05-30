Community Smiles Dental names Scott Marshall as new CEO

Founding CEO Renee Ramirez retiring in June after 17 years with organization

By
Cara Spoto
-
Scott Marshall

Community Smiles Dental (CSD), a non-profit organization providing comprehensive dental care to low-income children, pregnant women, special needs patients, and adults in the four county greater Milwaukee area, has named Scott Marshall as its next chief executive officer. Marshall will succeed CSD’s founding CEO, Renee Ramirez, who announced in January that she would be retiring

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR