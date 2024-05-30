Community Smiles Dental names Scott Marshall as new CEO

Community Smiles Dental (CSD)
, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive dental care to low-income children, pregnant women, special needs patients, and adults in the four county greater Milwaukee area, has named Scott Marshall
as its next chief executive officer.
Marshall will succeed CSD’s founding CEO, Renee Ramirez
, who announced in January that she would be retiring after 17 years with the organization.
“CSD is grateful for the vision and leadership that Renee has provided over the past 17 years and is pleased to introduce Scott Marshall as our next CEO. Scott brings experience and a passion for serving our community and most importantly our patients,” said Karin Kultgen, M.D., Community Smiles Dental’s board chair.
Marshall comes to CSD after spending more than seven years as the vice president of development and communications for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
.
“I eagerly anticipate collaborating with our dedicated community partners, donors, staff, and volunteers,” he said. “Together, we will build upon the groundbreaking work led by Renee Ramirez, furthering our mission to provide compassionate dental care to those in need.''
Renee Ramirez
Renee Ramirez[/caption]
Community Smiles Dental owns and operates two full-time clinics located in Waukesha and Menomonee Falls. Since its inception in 2007, the nonprofit has provided more than $35 million in care to 34,000 patients.
“These are individuals who previously had nowhere to go to receive high-quality dental care. I have thoroughly enjoyed my 17-year tenure with the organization and as I step down as CEO, I am excited to see what the organization will achieve in the future under new leadership,” Ramirez said. “We are one of the only safety net dental clinics in the greater Milwaukee area that is dedicated to providing affordable dental care and a dental home for low-income youth.”
Marshall will begin his new role next month. Ramirez will support Scott and the organization in an advisory capacity as she moves towards retirement.