Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Energy & Environment

Cloverleaf, additional Microsoft data centers will require WEC Energy to build even more generation capacity

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
The first phase of Microsoft’s data center complex in Mount Pleasant.
The first phase of Microsoft’s data center complex in Mount Pleasant.
Learn more about:
CloverleafMicrosoftWEC Energy GroupScott Lauber

The parent company of We Energies will need to add even more electrical generation capacity to meet the energy demands of recently announced data center projects, the company’s CEO told analysts on an earnings call Tuesday. Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group is already making significant investments in its electricity generation capacity to meet around 1,800 megawatts of

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.