City Year Milwaukee names City Forward Collective leader as its new executive director

City Year Milwaukee has named Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub as its next executive director. Maney-Hartlaub succeeds Meralis Hood, who led the Milwaukee affiliate of the Boston-based education nonprofit for five years before accepting a position with the national parent organization late last year.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub as the executive director of City Year Milwaukee," said Kevin Joy, senior vice president of Callan LLC and board co-chair of City Year Milwaukee. "Stephanie brings to the role a longstanding commitment to education and youth development efforts in Milwaukee, empowering others to become advocates for excellent schools."

Most recently, Maney-Hartlaub was senior director of talent strategy and development for City Forward Collective, a Milwaukee-based education nonprofit organization. In that role, she oversaw the organization's talent strategy and the principal licensure program operated with Alverno College.

Maney-Hartlaub, who graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools' Riverside University High School, previously was also a teacher and administrator with the school district.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead City Year Milwaukee – I am joining a talented team of professionals dedicated to advancing equitable outcomes for the youth in my hometown," Maney-Hartlaub said. "City Year is poised to expand our work in Milwaukee, and I look forward to partnering with our community and school district, so together we can support more students to acquire critical skills and engage more deeply with their learning."

City Year, which includes a network of branches in 29 cities, places young AmeriCorps members into schools with the goal of helping students stay in school and on track to graduate high school. The Milwaukee organization has about 120 participating AmeriCorps members serving in 13 Milwaukee Public Schools.