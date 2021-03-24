City Year Milwaukee names City Forward Collective leader as its new executive director

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub
City Year Milwaukee has named Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub as its next executive director. Maney-Hartlaub succeeds Meralis Hood, who led the Milwaukee affiliate of the Boston-based education nonprofit for five years before accepting a position with the…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.

