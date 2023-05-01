City Tours MKE to open headquarters, event space in Walker’s Point

After 10 years of managing the day-to-day business of her Milwaukee tours company out of her home, City Tours MKE founder and CEO Meghan Miles is getting an upgrade.
Miles confirmed Friday that her company, which offers everything from dive bar pub crawls and haunted history tours to its oft praised Discover Iconic Milwaukee sightseeing tour, is looking to move into a former auto shop at 215 W. Bruce St. in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood.
The plan is to use the new location for the company’s offices as well as an event space, replete with a high-end coffee shop and cocktail and mocktail bar. The garage area at the 133-year-old, 2,647-square foot building will also be used to store the company’s five electric tour cars, and two 15-passenger buses. Miles also hopes to have a small gift shop at the location, so tourists can pick up a few souvenirs.
The building is just across the street from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. at 224 W. Bruce St. The Walker’s Point location, with its proximity to the Third Ward, also makes it a great place for tours groups to meet. Currently most of the company’s tours meet up at Pilot Project Brewing, 1128 N. 9th St. in downtown Milwaukee.
Miles said she had been wanting to expand and find a home base of operations for her business for a while. She looked at a couple of different places before settling on the Bruce Street building because of its location and the ability to store the company’s vehicles.
“Walker’s Point is right next to the Third Ward, and our most popular tour is Discover Iconic Milwaukee. It is right on our route, so when we have a really busy day it is right there,” she said, noting that during the peak season the company can run anywhere from six to eight tours a day.
Miles said she is hoping to be able to move into the new location by September and have it up and running by the end of October.
“It’s definitely a milestone for us,” she said.