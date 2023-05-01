City Tours MKE to open headquarters, event space in Walker’s Point

By
-
City Tours MKE plans to open a new headquarters and event space at a former auto shop at 215 W. Bruce St. (Photo Courtesy of Google Street View)

After 10 years of managing the day-to-day business of her Milwaukee tours company out of her home, City Tours MKE founder and CEO Meghan Miles is getting an upgrade. Miles confirmed Friday that her company, which offers everything from dive bar pub crawls and haunted history tours to its oft praised Discover Iconic Milwaukee sightseeing

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display