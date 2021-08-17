City on a Hill names Art Serna as its CEO

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Art Serna
City on a Hill, a nonprofit focused on eliminating poverty in Milwaukee, has named Art Serna as its next chief executive officer. Serna joined the organization in August 2020 as deputy director. “I’m humbled to…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

