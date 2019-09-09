Cirque du Soleil’s ice show returning to Fiserv Forum

AXEL booked for six shows from Jan. 9 to 12

Cirque du Soleil will bring its new on-ice production, “AXEL,” to Fiserv Forum in January, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The production will put on six performances from Thursday, Jan. 9 to Sunday, Jan. 12.

It will be the Montreal, Canada-based entertainment company’s ninth visit to Milwaukee since 2006. Cirque’s debut on-ice show “Crystal” performed in Milwaukee in January this year as Fiserv Forum’s first-ever ice event.

Similar to Crystal, AXEL features Cirque’s traditional circus-style acrobatic acts with synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating – all while telling a story to the tune of both original and pop ballads.

The show schedule includes:

January 9 at 7:30 p.m.

January 10 at 7:30 p.m.

January 11 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

January 12 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are now available at Cirque du Soleil’s website.

Fiserv Forum recently celebrated its first anniversary. During its first 12 months of operation, the arena held more than 110 non-Milwaukee Bucks or Marquette Basketball events, including 34 concerts.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during fiscal 2008, its busiest for concerts.

The upcoming concert and show lineup at Fiserv Forum includes: