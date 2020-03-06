The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday announced a new contract with outfielder Christian Yelich that will keep the 2018 National League MVP in the city through the 2028 season.

The deal also includes a mutual option for the 2029 season.

Yelich was previously signed through 2021 with a team option for 2022. Acquired prior to the 2018 season via trade, Yelich has become one of the top players in baseball over the last two seasons. Without a new deal, the Brewers faced the prospect of losing Yelich to a bigger market when he became a free agent like previous stars CC Sabathia and Prince Fielder.

The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but a number of reports this week have put the total value at $215 million.

“I could not be happier that I am a Milwaukee Brewer for the next decade,” said Yelich. “I want to thank the Brewers organization, my teammates, and the best fans in baseball for their support. I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city.”

Yelich’s impact in Milwaukee hasn’t only been on the field. In 2019, he and teammate Ryan Braun invested in the redevelopment of former Shoppes of Grand Avenue. The project developers said it is “a significant investment in the property.”

“I’ve quickly grown to love Milwaukee in my time here and want to help show others its greatness and make its neighborhoods as successful as possible,” Yelich said at the time.

Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio called the contract signing “an exciting day for everyone connected to the organization.”

“Christian is everything you could want as the face of a franchise – from his incredible performance on the field, to his leadership as a teammate, to his dedication to the community,” Attanasio said.