Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has sold its Menomonee Falls restaurant building for about $5.6 million, according to state records. The building, located at W185 N9590 Bancroft Drive along the south side of County Line Road on an…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In