Chicago title services company expands to Wisconsin, with four Milwaukee-area offices

Chicago-based Landtrust Title Services has announced its expansion into Wisconsin, with four new Milwaukee-area offices and additional locations across the state.

The company’s main Wisconsin office is in Brookfield (200 S. Executive Drive, Suite 101). Its other local offices include one in downtown Milwaukee (at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1800), one in the city’s Historic Third Ward (342 N. Water St., Suite 600) and another in Pewaukee (N19 W24400 Riverwood Drive, Suite 350).

Landtrust also now has two Madison-area offices, an Appleton office and another near the Wisconsin-Illinois border in Gurnee, Illinois.

“After a historic, record-breaking year for the Wisconsin housing market, we’re excited to work with realtors, brokerage firms, attorneys and financial institutions to make the closing process a safe and seamless experience through digital and in-person services,” Warren Habib, president of Landtrust, said in a statement.

Landtrust notes the record-breaking year Wisconsin had in 2020 in home sales. The 88,685 homes sold in the year was a 7.3% increase from 2019, according to a recent report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

The metro Milwaukee area also had a record-breaking year in home sales last year. Home sales reached their highest level ever, at 22,445 units.

To lead the expansion, the firm hired Candace Liebner as director of sales for Wisconsin.

Liebner is based in the Milwaukee area and most recently served as director of strategic development for Hildebrand Law Firm LLC. She was previously chief operating officer for Berkshire Hathaway Metro Realty, and operations manager for Mayfair Mortgage Inc.

“I consider it a privilege to play such a key role in this new phase of Landtrust’s growth and success,” Liebner said in a statement. “And with the Wisconsin market as hot as it is for primary and vacation homes, we’re ready to hit the ground running in meeting the demand for quality title services from residential, commercial and investor clients all across this great state.”