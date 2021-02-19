Chicago title services company expands to Wisconsin, with four Milwaukee-area offices

Candace Liebner hired to lead expansion as director of sales

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

Chicago-based Landtrust Title Services has announced its expansion into Wisconsin, with four new Milwaukee-area offices and additional locations across the state.

The company’s main Wisconsin office is in Brookfield (200 S. Executive Drive, Suite 101). Its other local offices include one in downtown Milwaukee (at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1800), one in the city’s Historic Third Ward (342 N. Water St., Suite 600) and another in Pewaukee (N19 W24400 Riverwood Drive, Suite 350).

Landtrust also now has two Madison-area offices, an Appleton office and another near the Wisconsin-Illinois border in Gurnee, Illinois.

“After a historic, record-breaking year for the Wisconsin housing market, we’re excited to work with realtors, brokerage firms, attorneys and financial institutions to make the closing process a safe and seamless experience through digital and in-person services,” Warren Habib, president of Landtrust, said in a statement.

Landtrust notes the record-breaking year Wisconsin had in 2020 in home sales. The 88,685 homes sold in the year was a 7.3% increase from 2019, according to a recent report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

The metro Milwaukee area also had a record-breaking year in home sales last year. Home sales reached their highest level ever, at 22,445 units.

Candace Liebner
Candace Liebner

To lead the expansion, the firm hired Candace Liebner as director of sales for Wisconsin.

Liebner is based in the Milwaukee area and most recently served as director of strategic development for Hildebrand Law Firm LLC. She was previously chief operating officer for Berkshire Hathaway Metro Realty, and operations manager for Mayfair Mortgage Inc.

“I consider it a privilege to play such a key role in this new phase of Landtrust’s growth and success,” Liebner said in a statement. “And with the Wisconsin market as hot as it is for primary and vacation homes, we’re ready to hit the ground running in meeting the demand for quality title services from residential, commercial and investor clients all across this great state.”

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display