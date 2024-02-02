Logout
Manufacturing

Chicago-based beauty products manufacturer plans move to Pleasant Prairie

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Lake View Corporate Center at 10550 86th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)
Last updated

Chicago-based Concept Laboratories, a manufacturer of skincare, body care, hair care and home care products for well-known beauty brands, is looking to relocate its headquarters and operations to Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park. The company plans to occupy approximately 146,900 square feet within an existing 196,300-square-foot industrial building at 10550 86th Ave. Concepts Labs intends

