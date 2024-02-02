Chicago-based beauty products manufacturer plans move to Pleasant Prairie

Chicago-based Concept Laboratories
, a manufacturer of skincare, body care, hair care and home care products for well-known beauty brands, is looking to relocate its headquarters and operations to Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park
.
The company plans to occupy approximately 146,900 square feet within an existing 196,300-square-foot industrial building at 10550 86th
Ave. Concepts Labs intends to employ 45 full-time workers and 100 part-time workers at the facility, according to plan commission documents submitted to the village of Pleasant Prairie.
"Concept Laboratories, currently located in Chicago, Illinois, will be moving and expanding to the village of Pleasant Prairie," according to a submitted staff report. "This facility will accommodate their increasing manufacturing needs and provide a platform for further innovation and efficiency. Their clientele ranges from globally recognized prestige brands to emerging niche players."
Products that will be manufactured at the Pleasant Prairie facility include water-based lotions, creams, serums, and body washes. Concept Labs not only manufactures beauty products but helps market and distribute them as well.
A representative for Concept Laboratories could not immediately be reached for comment.