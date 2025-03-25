Brookfield-based Charter Capital Management acquired by Texas-based wealth management firm

Brookfield-based Charter Capital Management
, a wealth management and financial advisory firm, has been acquired by Austin, Texas-based Bluespring Wealth Partners
for an undisclosed price.
Bluespring is a provider of financial advisory services that is dedicated to the acquisition and support of wealth management firms.
The CCM team is co-led by principals Joel Hassler
and Dan Glaser
. CCM currently has more than $400 million in assets under management.
“Wealth management is more than just managing a portfolio of investments, it’s about achieving our clients’ financial goals – and it’s evident that Bluespring is also committed to client excellence through the continued support of entrepreneurship for its firms and advisors,” said Hassler, president and principal of Charter Capital Management. “With this partnership, we’re excited to build upon our decades of long-standing expertise through Bluespring’s breadth of offerings, ultimately elevating our capabilities for our clients.”
CCM's suite of financial planning services includes wealth management, investment management, retirement planning, tax planning and preparation, estate planning and debt management. Following the acquisition, CCM plans to leverage Bluespring's offerings, including succession planning services.
“We’re pleased to welcome CCM to both the Bluespring family and to the broader ecosystem of Kestra financial professionals and firms,” said Pradeep Jayaraman
, president of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “It’s our passion to support the entrepreneurial spirit of high-performing firms, especially those with significant multigenerational talent, and we see those things in CCM. Their high standard of excellence, client commitment, and succession-forward approach are well-aligned with Bluespring’s core values.”