CFS Brands to close Elkhorn facility, will lay off 32 employees

Oklahoma City-based manufacturer CFS Brands will close its facility in Elkhorn, located at 555 Koopman Lane. A WARN notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development states that 32 employees will be laid off as a result. Employees will remain with the company until June 30.
CFS Brands manufactures products for the janitorial, food service, and health care industries. The company operates Sparta, Carlisle FoodService Products, Dinex, El Castor, Jofel, Marko, Piper, San Jamar, Snap Drape, WipesPlus and AyrKing brands globally.
CFS Brands employs more than 1,400 people across its headquarters, six manufacturing locations, and seven distribution centers worldwide.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.