CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County named executive director for Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums in Milwaukee

Jaymee Harvey Willms has been named the new executive director for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums in Milwaukee. She will start working at the museums on May 16. Harvey Willms previously served…

Harvey Willms previously served as the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County and, prior to that, as a unit director for the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. Harvey Willms is also an artist and adjunct instructor for the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Harvey Willms will replace interim executive director Neil Albrecht , who was hired in July 2021 to rebuild the museum’s operational infrastructure following the significant financial impact of the COVID pandemic. Albrecht is credited with securing over $100,000 in new private sector funding for the museums. “It has been an amazing experience to lead these Milwaukee County arts and culture institutions out of the pandemic and launch exhibitions and programming that bring people from all over the state to these two beautiful, historic museums,” said Albrecht. “I’m very grateful to the CAVT board of directors for presenting me with this opportunity, to our members, the individual donors, the private foundations and the corporate supporters that came forward at such a critical moment, and to the museum staff for their tremendous dedication and support.” Jaymee Harvey Willms has been named the new executive director for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums in Milwaukee. She will start working at the museums on May 16.“I am thrilled to be joining an organization that has a focus on history and the culture of Milwaukee,” said Harvey Willms. “I am looking forward to working with the community and the CAVT team to bring more art, more culture and more events to Milwaukee. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and thankful to the CAVT Board of Directors for their support.” CAVT board president Anthony “A.J.” Johnson said “The board was incredibly impressed by Jaymee’s qualifications, her enthusiasm and her perspective on the important role these two museums can play in contributing to a vibrant, inclusive arts community in Milwaukee.”