Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Nonprofit

Center for Veterans Issues expansion to double capacity for homeless veterans

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The project site that CVI will add its 53,000-square-foot addition to.
Learn more about:
Center for Veterans IssuesGalbraith Carnahan ArchitectsKelly Construction and DesignThe Alexander CompanyBerdie CowserJohn Cornell
Last updated
Rendering from Galbraith Carnahan Architects

In hopes of taking their residents from “living to thriving,” Milwaukee’s Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) is renovating and expanding their Vets Place Central location in a $21 million project.

Located on Milwaukee’s west side and operated by CVI, Vets Place Central, at 3330 W. Wells St., has provided housing and other wrap-around reintegration services to veterans for nearly 30 years. However, the aging facility has limited how many veterans CVI can care for and hampered their experience, CVI leaders said.

CVI held a groundbreaking celebration Friday for the project, which will include a 53,000-square-foot rear expansion that will increase the nonprofit’s capacity to 81 single-room occupancy units, up from the current 32.

- Advertisement -

Currently, Vets Place Central provides housing for 74 veterans who are unhoused, often doubled-up in rooms intended for an individual.

John Cornell

“Sometimes we were five, six, seven people per room,” said John Cornell, board chair of CVI. “Our residents were living, but they weren’t really thriving. We want to be able to give them the privacy, the space that they need and deserve.”

The project will include a renovation of the existing Vets Place Central building, adding enhanced community space like a fitness center, cafeteria, and library, among other spaces. 68 rooms will remain supportive housing where veterans can reside for up to two years and the remaining 13 rooms will provide long-term housing.

- Advertisement -

“This facility serves as a critical bridge between emergency shelter and permanent housing,” explained Berdie Cowser vice president of housing and development at CVI. “Here, veterans develop the stability, confidence and coping skills needed for long term success. This expansion is about continuing and enhancing a vital mission that began decades ago.”

Berdie Cowser

With financing from Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the project team also tapped into financing from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, the HOME Depot Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC), among several others, to round out its capital stack.

The project’s consulting developer is Fitchburg-based firm The Alexander Co., along with Milwaukee’s Kelly Construction and Design as the general contractor and Wauwatosa’s Galbraith Carnahan Architects. CVI manages 101 supportive housing units at the Milwaukee Soldiers Home on the VA grounds in six historic buildings that were restored by The Alexander Co.

- Advertisement -

Demolition and construction work began in August, and the project team is estimating a late 2025 reopening. In the meantime, CVI and its partners are looking to fill the remaining $1.1 million funding gap that will support the costs from moving residents and staff to a new location during construction and buying new furniture for the expanded Vets Place Central.

“By supporting veterans in their journey to stability, we’re strengthening our entire community,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “Every veteran who transitions successfully through this program represents a victory for Milwaukee.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee