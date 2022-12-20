Catholic Memorial buys Infinity Fields complex for $5.3 million

Catholic Memorial High School has purchased the 36-acre Infinity Fields Baseball Park complex in Waukesha for $5.3 million, according to state records.

Infinity Fields is located at W234 S355 Les Paul Parkway in Waukesha, about 2.5 miles south of Catholic Memorial’s main campus at 601 E. College Ave.

Infinity Fields property has several baseball and softball fields and a 51,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility. Catholic Memorial is planning upgrades to the property, which will provide its teams with fields for baseball, softball and soccer. The property will also provide a new resource to the school’s science program with eight acres of the Miishkooki Wetlands.

The indoor facility on the property, which has been used by NX Level Sports Performance, consists of an athletic facility that includes full locker rooms and showers, a practice football turf field, a full-size basketball court that also serves as two full-sized volleyball courts, a weight room space, and sand pits, batting, pitching and golf cages.

Tim Sullivan, the former CEO of REV Group, Gardner Denver and Bucyrus International, donated $1 million for Catholic Memorial’s purchase of the property. Sullivan is a Catholic Memorial alumnus who graduated in 1971. He participated in numerous extracurriculars during high school including football, basketball and track. Many other families have donated funds for the purchase of the property and the cost of planned improvements, CMH said.

Catholic Memorial plans to begin improvements to the site including multi turf fields for various athletic teams including softball, baseball, soccer, rugby, lacrosse and more. The cost of the improvements is estimated at $3.5 million.

“We are thrilled to take this step forward for Catholic Memorial,” Catholic Memorial president Donna Bembenek said. “The expansion of the campus has been a goal for many years. We are excited for the opportunities it will bring to every student at CMH. We have one of the most sought-after athletic programs in the state, and now our facilities can continue to elevate to help our students reach even higher. The additional academic opportunities that this space provides allows CMH to continue to offer the top-tier education we are known for and lead the way in innovative, interactive, and collaborative educational experiences.”