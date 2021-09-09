Carthage College president John Swallow named HERA chair

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Carthage College president John Swawllow
The Higher Education Regional Alliance – a collaborative representing 18 southeastern Wisconsin higher education institutions and several partner organizations – has named Carthage College president John Swallow as its next chair. Swallow, who has led…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

