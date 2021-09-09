Carthage College president John Swallow named HERA chair

The Higher Education Regional Alliance – a collaborative representing 18 southeastern Wisconsin higher education institutions and several partner organizations – has named Carthage College president John Swallow as its next chair. Swallow, who has led…

The Higher Education Regional Alliance – a collaborative representing 18 southeastern Wisconsin higher education institutions and several partner organizations – has named Carthage College president John Swallow as its next chair. Swallow, who has led Carthage since 2017, succeeds Mark Mone, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as HERA chair. "Colleges, universities, employers, and community organizations across southeastern Wisconsin all want the same thing: an equitable education system that produces an agile workforce equipped for the 21st century," Swallow said. "These efforts are too important to take on alone, so I'm thrilled to channel our collective will and expertise through the Higher Education Regional Alliance." Vicki Martin, president of Milwaukee Area Technical College has been named vice chair. Mone will continue to serve in an advisory capacity as immediate past chair. Each position has a two-year term. HERA formally launched in 2019 with the goals of raising the region's college completion rate, increasing program innovation and better connecting employers with the talent coming out of the colleges. Some of its initiatives since its launch have included a "Transferology" tool, which provides information on how previously earned college credits can transfer to different institutions across HERA and nationwide; creating micro-credentialing and badging programs to provide students with specific skills training to meet employers' needs; and connecting students and employers through "Handshake," a tool that matches students with internships, career fairs and job opportunities. "Since the official launch in fall 2019, HERA has accomplished much for our region's students, employers and the economy, but we are far from done," said Mone. "The collaborative's goals are too large for only one institution to solve. I'm looking forward to supporting Dr. Swallow and the rest of the collaborative in driving even greater impact." HERA's members include Alverno College, Bryant & Stratton College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carroll University, Carthage College, Concordia University, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mount Mary University, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Waukesha County Technical College and Wisconsin Lutheran College. The alliance's partner organizations and employer consortiums also include African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee, ElevAsian, Employ Milwaukee, Full Circle Innovation, Greater Milwaukee Committee, Higher Expectations of Racine, Hispanic Collaborative Network, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee 7 Regional Economic Development Partnership, Milwaukee Succeeds, Milwaukee Urban League and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.