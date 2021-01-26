Carthage College campaign supporting female students brings in $8.2 million

Carthage College‘s fundraising campaign to support female student scholarships, athletics and other programs has brought in $8.2 million, the college announced Tuesday.

The college launched its “150 Years of Carthage Women” campaign in the fall of 2019 with the goal of raising $1.5 million. That target was reset three times over the course of the campaign, with the most recent being $6 million.

The funding will create 32 new scholarships and support women’s athletics and experiential learning. Additionally, 28 new estate plans were established by women through the campaign.

“I have been thrilled to see our entire community unite to commemorate such an important milestone in Carthage’s history,” said Carthage president John Swallow. “The programs, events, and fundraising success have underscored what we all know to be true: Carthage women are beacons of light who have shaped this college in myriad ways — past, present, and future.”

Nearly 1,600 donors contributed to the campaign, which paid tribute to the role of women at Carthage since 1870. The initiative involved more than 60 events, including a weeklong focus on the centennial of the 19th Amendment and various theater and music performances and an alumnae visual arts exhibition.

“One of the meaningful outcomes of this celebration is that its legacy will endure long into the future,” said Thomas Kline, vice president for institutional advancement, whose office oversaw this initiative. “In addition to the impact of the funds raised, Carthage women will have the opportunity to come together on a regular basis to connect, network, and continue this important work.”

Carthage plans to hold an in-person, public celebration of the campaign on Oct. 16 as part of homecoming weekend.

