Canada-based JDM Technology Group acquires Milwaukee-area software businesses

Vancouver-basedhas acquired Brookfield-based software businessesand. JDM Technology Group is a global group of software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operations industries. Penta Technologies develops enterprise construction software for contractors across the United States and Canada, including electrical, heavy, specialty, general contractors, and more. STRUXI specializes in construction labor management, offering field management software and labor cost management software that help contractors capture, track, and report on labor costs. "I'm proud of the companies we've built. Thanks to the dedication and efforts of our Penta and STRUXI teams, we've helped hundreds of contractors meet their business challenges head on," said Penta Technologies chief executive officer. "This next step will allow that legacy to continue." "Our acquisition of Penta and STRUXI is part of our ongoing strategy to buy and build exceptional software so we can continue to provide our customers with the best possible solutions," said JDM CEO. "We're pleased to welcome Penta and STRUXI to the group and we're confident that this acquisition will allow us to create new value and opportunities for its customers."acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Penta and STRUXI on the transaction.