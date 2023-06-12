Caleffi to expand again in Menomonee Valley

Caleffi North America, Inc., a manufacturer specializing in plumbing and hydronic heating components, is once again expanding its facility located in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.
A building permit filed with the city shows an addition will be built onto the facility at 3833 W. Milwaukee Road at a cost of $1.9 million.
Mike Schreiner, chief technology officer at Caleffi, said the approximately 35,000 square feet of additional space will be used as a warehousing and assembly area to support the company’s continued growth.
Caleffi currently has about 43,300 square feet of space at its Milwaukee facility, so the expansion will increase its total size to about 78,000 square feet.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturer added a second floor to the facility consisting of office space and a training room. That second floor was about 8,300 square feet. There is still room to expand the second floor as needed.
“Our growth has been really strong and we’re getting to the point where we’re going to be busting at the seams if we don’t do something now,” said Schreiner. “During COVID, the housing market was strong, which helped us. Also during COVID, a lot of our competitors couldn’t deliver products. We were fortunate enough, even though we’re based in Italy, to still be able to deliver products.”
Milwaukee-based Caleffi North America is a subsidiary of Italy-based Caleffi S.p.A. The company has 1,400 employees globally. In Milwaukee, there are approximately 51 employees.
Schreiner said the company will continue to add employees in Milwaukee as needed, but there is no concrete number in mind. Caleffi also continues to expand its product offering by introducing some of its Italian products to the U.S. market.
The company hopes to break ground on the addition to its Milwaukee facility in August.