Commercial real estate firm Boerke names new CEO

Milwaukee commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke
has appointed Sean Robbins
as chief executive officer.
Robbins will become the company’s third chief executive in its 103-year history. A 5th generation Wisconsinite, Robbins has 20 years of leadership experience in both the private and public sectors across real estate, economic development and health care, according to a press release.
Most recently, Robbins served in several leadership roles within the Blue Cross Blue Shield system, notably as president of a $350 million health care company serving customers in four western states and then as executive vice president of the national Blue Cross Blue Shield Association—serving 34 operating companies that support 118 million Americans, the release says.
“After a 12-month search, and thoughtful consideration of highly qualified candidates, the board is proud to appoint Sean as our company’s next CEO,” said Jeff Hoffman
, chairman of the selection committee. “His diverse experience building high-performing organizations combined with his roots in the Wisconsin economic development and real estate communities make him the clear choice to take our company to the next level.”
Robbins will succeed Kevin Riordan
, who has served as The Boerke Company’s chief executive officer since 2016.
“(Riordan's) steadiness and thoughtful leadership have been foundational to our success and we are deeply appreciative for his many contributions over the years,” said Terry McMahon
, chairman of the board. “We’re fortunate to now have such a transformational leader join our company to lead it into the future.”
Earlier in his career, Robbins served Oregon Governors John Kitzhaber and Kate Brown as the head of the Oregon Business Development Department. He also served as CEO of Greater Portland Inc, and executive vice president of the Madison Regional Economic Development Partnership (formerly, Thrive).
“I had the good fortune to grow up around James A. Graaskamp, one of the real estate industry’s most influential thinkers and a Wisconsin legend,” Robbins said. “He emphasized the influential role that our industry has in shaping the health of our cities and communities. It’s an honor to be a part of it again and do it alongside like-minded colleagues at The Boerke Company.”