Buffalo Wild Wings Go planned in West Milwaukee

Would be first location in state

By
Cara Spoto
-
A sign waiver request submitted to the Village of West Milwaukee gives a sense of what the sign at new Buffalo Wild Wings GO coming to 1621 Miller Park Way might look like. (Image courtesy of West Milwaukee)

Buffalo Wild Wings is planning to open its first takeout location in the state in a multi-tenant retail strip at 1621 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

Dubbed Buffalo Wild Wings GO, the eatery would be located about a mile south of American Family Field near a Target store and a Cermak Fresh Market, in a strip mall that currently contains a Game Stop and Subway. Buffalo Wild Wings Go, would fill a vacant storefront formerly occupied by Smart Choice MRI.

According to the company, Buffalo Wild Wings GO is a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings, designed to offer the brand’s chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and seasoning options, plus a few other fan favorites. BWW GO locations feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited seating.

The company currently has 24 Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations across the country, but the West Milwaukee location would be first to open in Wisconsin.

Slated to open this summer, the West Milwaukee location will offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, sides, burgers and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs. Guests can place orders in store, online, or by using the BWW app. There will also be limited seating inside for in-restaurant dining.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

