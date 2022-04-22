Buffalo Wild Wings Go planned in West Milwaukee

Buffalo Wild Wings is planning to open its first takeout location in the state in a multi-tenant retail strip at 1621 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

Dubbed Buffalo Wild Wings GO, the eatery would be located about a mile south of American Family Field near a Target store and a Cermak Fresh Market, in a strip mall that currently contains a Game Stop and Subway. Buffalo Wild Wings Go, would fill a vacant storefront formerly occupied by Smart Choice MRI.

According to the company, Buffalo Wild Wings GO is a new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings, designed to offer the brand’s chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and seasoning options, plus a few other fan favorites. BWW GO locations feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited seating.

The company currently has 24 Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations across the country, but the West Milwaukee location would be first to open in Wisconsin.

Slated to open this summer, the West Milwaukee location will offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, sides, burgers and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs. Guests can place orders in store, online, or by using the BWW app. There will also be limited seating inside for in-restaurant dining.