Bucks fire head coach Adrian Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that they have fired head coach Adrian Griffin.

Griffin was hired by the Bucks in June to replace Mike Budenholzer, who the team fired in May after the Bucks lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs after having the best regular season record in the NBA.

Expectations were high for the Bucks this season, especially after the team traded for all star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers.

The Bucks have the second-best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at 30-13, but the team has struggled on defense under Griffin’s system.

“This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.”

Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim head coach.