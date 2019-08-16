Bublr Bikes names new executive director

Milwaukee nonprofit bikeshare program Bublr Bikes has named James Davies as its new executive director.

Davies, a lawyer and bicycle advocate, has been senior director of operations and planning for Bublr for the past two years.

He succeeds Sally Sheperdson, the organization’s first executive director.

“The Bublr board of directors sees an opportunity to have a big influence on micro-mobility in the Greater Milwaukee area and are thrilled to have James lead us into our next stage of growth,” said Michele Bria, Bublr’s board president. “We are excited about this appointment and look forward to working with James.”

Since launching in 2013 with one dock at Discovery World on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, Bublr Bikes has grown to include 88 stations and 700 bikes in the Greater Milwaukee area, including Milwaukee, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Shorewood.

Planning is underway to expand the program by 26 stations and 250 bicycles in 2020. The $1.9 million expansion will be funded by about $1.5 million in federal funding, and $380,000 in local funding. The system is supported by funding from the municipalities, sponsors and donors.

Bublr also plans to add e-assist bikes into ts fleet next year.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bublr Bikes,” Davies said. “Bublr is ready to live up to its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past five years. I look forward to being part of the effort to bring Bublr to the next level, making a positive difference in our communities with our reliable and trusted bikeshare program.”