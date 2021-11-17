Brookfield-based website design and internet marketing company acquires Indiana company

Brookfield-based SunAnt Interactive, LLC
, a website design and internet marketing company, announced that it has acquired Schererville, Indiana-based Alkon Consulting Group, Inc.
Alkon Consulting Group provides professional website design, web hosting, search engine optimization and internet security services to businesses and organizations.
"We are extremely excited about this development and look forward to welcoming the Alkon family of clients to the SunAnt family," said Matt Collins, partner and general manager of SunAnt Interactive. "We identified the opportunity with Alkon Consulting early in the summer. The closer we examined the opportunity, the more convinced we were. We have remained true to our growth-by-referral and acquisition model, so any time we can add successful businesses/clients to our book of business, we are quick to do so. Alkon has been a well-run and well-respected company for just about two decades and philosophically-aligned with our commitment to honesty and expert client care. It's a perfect fit for sure."
SunAnt Interactive has been servicing web development, hosting and internet marketing clients since 2009.
"We don't have any salespeople, so we depend on referrals and acquisitions,” said Damon Padovano, partner and ITO for SunAnt. “The key to acquiring a new book of business is identification and lots of discovery and a smooth transition plan. Alkon is a great addition for us and we are really excited."
"Another great aspect of this deal is that the majority of Alkon's clients are within striking distance of our Indiana office in Greensburg,” said Anthony Bodden, partner and director of search marketing for SunAnt. “So, strengthening our Indiana/Illinois presence is also a great development."