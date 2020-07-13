Briohn proposing 300,000-square-foot industrial building in New Berlin

Aiming for mid-September construction start

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Briohn Building Corp.
Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. is proposing to construct a roughly 301,300-square-foot industrial building on a vacant site along Lincoln Avenue in New Berlin. According to plans filed with the city, the new building would be…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

