Briggs & Stratton expands its portfolio following acquisition of California company

After announcing plans to acquire California-based manufacturer SimpliPhi Power in late 2021, Briggs & Stratton says it has fully integrated the company into its own business and introduced a new line of products.
SimpliPhi Power’s products store solar, grid, and wind power for future use by residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company manufactures efficient and non-toxic energy storage and management systems that use lithium-ion batteries to store power generated by residential solar panels among other sources.
Briggs & Stratton initially pursued the acquisition in the hopes of accelerating its growth into the energy storage systems market. Now, the Wauwatosa-based engine and standby generator manufacturer also sells scalable, intelligent energy storage products under the Briggs & Stratton brand.
"Today's residential and commercial power landscape is changing rapidly. As a result, more homeowners and businesses are looking to become energy resilient by installing standby generators and adding solar panels and battery storage so they can generate their own power," said Tom Rugg, senior vice president and president of energy solutions at Briggs & Stratton.
The company’s new products include the PowerProtect home standby generator and SimpliPHI Energy Storage Systems. They are sold under the Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions line of products. Both products are manufactured using lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cylindrical batteries.
PowerProtect home standby generators use the company's proprietary "NGITech" technology.
SimpliPHI Energy Storage Systems is an integrated, scalable solution that uses proprietary hardware and software designed to help homeowners store, manage, and control energy from multiple generation sources.