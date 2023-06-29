Briggs & Stratton expands its portfolio following acquisition of California company

The SimpliPhi Energy Storage System. Image courtesy of Briggs & Stratton.

After announcing plans to acquire California-based manufacturer SimpliPhi Power in late 2021, Briggs & Stratton says it has fully integrated the company into its own business and introduced a new line of products. SimpliPhi Power’s products store solar, grid, and wind power for future use by residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company manufactures efficient

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

