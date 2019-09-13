Briggs & Al’s Run/Walk to be held Saturday in Milwaukee

The annual Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will be held Saturday.

One of Wisconsin’s largest and longest-running fundraising events, the run/walk draws about 15,000 participants annually and has raised more than $21 million over the past 41 years.

This year’s fundraising goal is $1 million. So far, the event has raised $569,939, according to its website.

The run/walk kicks off at 10:15 a.m. at 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue on the Marquette University campus and ends at Maier Festival Park. Options include an 8K wheelchair route, 8K runner route and 3- or 5-mile walker routes.

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. first became the title sponsor for the event 23 years ago and has donated more than $5 million to the hospital since then.

Last year, the company donated $1 million to Children’s Hospital and extended its sponsorship of the event through 2022.

Registration is available here.