Brewers’ Restaurant To Be Named Later sets May reopening for daily service

The Milwaukee Brewers announced it will reopen its ballpark eatery, Restaurant To Be Named Later, for daily service next month.

Located in the left-field corner of American Family Field, the restaurant and event space made its debut in early March last year, only to close its doors for a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 3, Restaurant To Be Named Later will be open seven days a week. On days the Brewers aren’t playing at home, service hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On game days, the restaurant will open 90 minutes prior to start time.

The restaurant has been open on game days only since the baseball season began in early April — when fans returned to AmFam Field for the first time in 18 months. Under the Brewers’ COVID-19 safety plan, capacity is currently limited to 25% — or about 11,000 people in the stands. Throughout the stadium, including in the restaurant, transactions are cashless and customers are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols.

Restaurant To Be Named Later offers several game-day ticket packages, including seating on the Home Run Porch and the Bullpen Porch. A limited number of inside tables are available along the windows overlooking the field. On game days, diners can walk-in, order and carry drinks from the restaurant into the stands.

The restaurant’s recently updated Brew Room can be rented for private events on non-game days. The space includes indoor and outdoor seating for groups up to 30 people to rent on non-game days.

From its menu designed by executive chef Adam Miller, Restaurant To Be Named Later serves Wisconsin favorites with “twists on classic food and beverage offerings.”