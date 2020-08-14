Bravo! IQ Award Winner: Stamm Technologies and Stamm Media

Stamm Technologies and Stamm Media

Dave Stamm, CEO and owner

Milwaukee

Stammtech.com | Stammmedia.com

When COVID-19 started to hit the Wisconsin economy, Stamm Technologies and Stamm Media, like most companies, started playing defense. The companies cut costs, applied for stimulus programs and had to furlough employees for the first time in their 20-year history.

“This was the hardest time in my business career,” said Dave Stamm, chief executive officer and owner of Stamm Technologies, an outsourced IT provider, and Stamm Media, an event technology partner.

But after a few weeks, things changed.

“We really flipped in late April over to playing offense and it’s been super fun since,” Stamm said. “This is our 20th year in business and we feel like a startup again.”

The technology side of the business started offering COVID-tech, including mask vending machines, video hand sanitizers, UV-C lights and temperature scanners. The media side of the business pivoted to producing virtual events and developing its own virtual event platform.

“We found that it’s just more fun to be moving forward and trying and experimenting with new things with our clients and with new clients instead of just waiting for the world to return to the old normal, which none of us know when that is going to happen,” Stamm said.

He added that building a business over two decades is a matter of persistence and encouraged those starting their own companies to not give up.

“Building a business is a series of baby steps,” Stamm said. “You do a lot of little things correctly and over a period of a long time you can do pretty well with it.”