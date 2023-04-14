Brady Corp. CFO leaving, internal successor named

[caption id="attachment_567670" align="alignleft" width="223"] Aaron Pearce[/caption]
Aaron Pearce plans to step down as chief financial officer of Brady Corp. to pursue other opportunities, the Milwaukee-based maker of identification and workplace safety products announced Friday.
Ann Thornton, currently the company’s chief accounting officer and corporate controller, will take over as CFO and treasurer as of Friday, the company also said.
“On behalf of Brady, I want to thank Aaron for his leadership and contributions over his almost 20 years with our organization, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” Russell Shaller, president and chief executive officer of Brady, said in a press release.
Pearce joined Brady in 2004 as director of internal audit. He served in various finance, tax and investor relations roles through 2014, when he was named CFO.
[caption id="attachment_567671" align="alignleft" width="300"] Ann Thornton[/caption]
Thornton joined Brady in 2009 and has held various roles in accounting, finance and external reporting. She was named director of investor relations in 2015 and chief accounting officer in 2016. Prior to Brady, Thonton was an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2005 to 2009. She has a bachelor’s in business administration and a master of accountancy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a certified public accountant.
“We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented leaders at Brady. Ann is well-positioned to serve in the chief financial officer role with over a decade of experience with Brady and a strong knowledge of our business and operations,” Shaller said.