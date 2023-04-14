Brady Corp. CFO leaving, internal successor named

Aaron Pearce Aaron Pearce plans to step down as chief financial officer of Brady Corp. to pursue other opportunities, the Milwaukee-based maker of identification and workplace safety products announced Friday. Ann Thornton, currently the company’s chief accounting officer and corporate controller, will take over as CFO and treasurer as of Friday,

