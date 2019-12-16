Bradley Foundation awarded $11.3 million in grants to Wisconsin organizations this year

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation announced it has distributed $11.3 million in grants this year to organizations in Milwaukee and throughout the state.

Among this year’s 92 grant recipients were Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, which received $250,000 for its capital campaign and $50,000 for general operations; and Milwaukee Repertory Theater, which received $100,000 for general operations and $100,000 to support a new classics initiative.

The Milwaukee-based grantmaking organization, which honors the legacy of the Allen-Bradley Company co-founders, supports organizations that promote arts, culture, education and health, as well as conservative political causes.

“We’re proud to support efforts that contribute to Milwaukee’s economic and social vitality,” said Rick Graber, president and chief executive officer of The Bradley Foundation. “Our grantees are undertaking some of the most courageous, innovative and thoughtful approaches to solving the challenges in our city and state. This year’s recipients exemplify how a strong civil society can improve communities.”

The foundation released a list highlighting several 2019 grant recipients. They include:

In 2018, the Bradley Foundation said it gave out more than $12 million in grants.

Earlier this month, the foundation moved from its longtime headquarters on Milwaukee’s East Side to the new Hammes Co. building at 1400 N. Water St. downtown. The organization said the move “reaffirms its dedication to the city” and fits the foundation’s mission to “restore, strengthen and protect the principles and institutions of American exceptionalism.”