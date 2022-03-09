Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee opens new center focused on job readiness training

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee recently opened a new center on Milwaukee’s near north side to provide academic support and job training to young people in the city.

The Ready Center, located at 1916 Vel R. Phillips Ave., offers programming for middle, high school and college students related to college and career readiness, leadership development, volunteerism, community service and entrepreneurial education.

Late last year, the Ready Center was awarded $3.3 million in state funding as part of a $60 million allocation of workforce innovation grants. Programming is offered in partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, Employ Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Herzing University and more than a dozen employers.

BGCGM previously used the building, which is owned by St. Francis of Assisi Parish, as overflow space for its teen programs.

The building offers seven classroom training spaces and the programming is designed to provide teens with the opportunity to sample career pathways, gain job skills and get connected with internships and apprenticeships. The organization expects to serve 10,000 teens through the center.

“We believe that having a focus on our teens through in-person, hybrid, and virtual programming is not only needed, but needed now,” said Kathy Thornton-Bias, president and chief executive officer of BGCGM. “The primary goal of The Ready Center is to provide our promising youth with the tools, resources, and space for them to make progress toward achieving their goals and reaching their greatest potential.”

The organization’s Graduation Plus and Career Development programs are now based at The Ready Center, as well as its Leadership & Service and Health & Wellness programs. Programming began in September 2021 and will continue to expand during the 2021-‘22 and 2022-‘23 school years, the organization said.

The Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Club provided undisclosed support for the new center.

“We believe it’s always important to invest in our young people and that is why we did this,” said Harris Turer, Milwaukee Admirals owner and CEO. “We need to provide the resources necessary for kids to succeed in school and in life. Our organization is excited to be associated with The Ready Center and the great work of BGCGM.”