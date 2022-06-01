Borgman Capital acquires Dairyfood USA

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital
announced this week its acquisition of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin-based Dairyfood USA, Inc.
Dairyfood USA is a specialty processor of extended shelf-life cheese and the largest supplier of smoked Gouda in the country. The company will be merged into Borgman Capital’s platform portfolio company, Gilman Cheese Corporation.
The acquisition enables Gilman Cheese Corp. to offer an expanded product mix and production capacity to its customers around the world.
"The people, products and legacy of Dairyfood USA offer a wealth of benefits to Gilman Cheese Corporation. We are excited about the synergies and growth opportunities ahead,” said Sequoya Borgman,
founder and managing director of Borgman Capital. “We are proud to bring together two leading cheese processors in our home state and continue to support the communities of Blue Mounds and Gilman, Wisconsin.”
Dairyfood USA produces private label products including smoked links and loaves, snack wedges, portion-control cups, dips and spreads, cut bars, and non-dairy products. Products are also sold under house brand names such as Glacier Ridge Farms, Queso de Casa and Sonoma Jacks.
“Throughout the selling process, it became distinctly obvious that Borgman Capital was the right choice to lead Dairyfood USA in its next chapter,” said Daniel Culligan,
president and CEO of Dairyfood USA. “The professionalism, honesty and genuine respect for our team and culture is what set them apart from other buyers. I am confident that the future is extremely bright for Dairyfood USA and Gilman Cheese.”
Borgman Capital acquired Gilman Cheese Corp. in February 2019.
Following Culligan’s planned retirement, Gilman president David Delgado
will oversee integration of the organization alongside Dairyfood USA and Gilman management teams. Dairyfood USA and Gilman currently have 149 and 184 employees, respectively.