Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens second location, in Delafield

Blue Collar Coffee Co. is now serving up its espresso drinks and cafe fare in downtown Delafield.

The business’ second location opened late last week, taking over the former Milwaukee Street Traders space at 523 Milwaukee St. That restaurant closed in September.

Blue Collar is owned by Beloit-based Geronimo Hospitality Group, which first opened the coffee shop last year in downtown Beloit. The group also operates The Delafield Hotel, i.d., beFITNESS and Bark River CrossFit, all located in Delafield.

“We saw a positive response from Delafield residents about Blue Collar Coffee coming to the city, so we’re excited about the opening of the coffee house,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Blue Collar Coffee is a natural fit for Delafield.”

Blue Collar sources its coffee beans from Nelsonville-based Ruby Coffee Roasters. In addition to coffee, its menu includes espresso drinks, Chicago-based Spirit Tea, Walworth-based Magic Mushroom Kombucha Co., and smoothies. It also sells baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and lunch items like soup and sandwiches.

The coffee shop is open daily– from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.