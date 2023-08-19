Block Build crews work to improve Milwaukee’s Muskego Way neighborhood

Eighteen homeowners in the Muskego Way neighborhood on the city of Milwaukee’s southwest side will receive free upgrades and repairs by Saturday evening, thanks to legions of volunteers with Revitalize Milwaukee.

The neighborhood was selected for the nonprofit’s Block Build MKE event, which brings hundreds of volunteers together for two days each summer to make home repairs for needy homeowners.

The houses will receive free repairs and upgrades, collectively valued at more than $500,000, in less than 48 hours, according to the organization, including rebuilt porches, bathroom conversions, updated kitchens, accessibility modifications, painting, beautification and more.

More than 500 volunteers are expected to participate in those projects this year.

“Each year, BlockBuild MKE improves the quality of life and stabilizes a Milwaukee neighborhood. The critical repairs completed are essential to helping homeowners stay in their homes,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee. “BlockBuild MKE affirms Revitalize Milwaukee’s standing as a mandatory community resource. And we couldn’t do it without the support of our volunteers, partners, and sponsors.”

Bordered by West Greenfield Avenue to the north, West Becher Street to the south, South 16th Street to the east and South Layton Boulevard to the west, Muskego Way is a densely populated neighborhood with many homes, businesses, restaurants, and parks.

Although most crews were expected to descend upon the neighborhood on Saturday, a handful of crews were already busy at work on Friday afternoon, including teams from Findorff and Berghammer Construction Corp. The Findorff crew were upgrading the back porch and second-floor bathroom of a home in the 1400 block Comstock Avenue. The Berghammer team meanwhile was rebuilding a front porch and back stoop of a house in the 1600 block of 20th Street.

As part of Block Build efforts in the neighborhood, Revitalize Milwaukee is partnering with the Muskego Way Forward Initiative, a neighborhood association that is part of the Milwaukee Christian Center. The Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Fire Department, Safe & Sound are also supporting the effort, as well as dozens of corporate partners including, presenting sponsor, Home Depot, city block sponsors Milwaukee Tool and Associated Bank, and neighborhood sponsors Continental Properties and Northwestern Mutual.

“Milwaukee Christian Center and our Muskego Way Forward Initiative are so grateful that Revitalize Milwaukee chose the Muskego Way Neighborhood for BlockBuild MKE 2023. By offering these incredible upgrades and repairs in this neighborhood, these volunteers are helping to keep homeowners in their homes and leading the charge to build strong neighborhoods,” said Karen Higgins, executive director of the Milwaukee Christian Center.

Since 2000, Revitalize Milwaukee has completed critical repairs on more than 3,400 homes with the help of more than 10,000 volunteers and has invested more than $24 million into Milwaukee-area housing.