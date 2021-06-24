Blain’s Farm & Fleet to open Grafton store in former Shopko building

Janesville-based Blain’s Farm & Fleet plans to open a store in Grafton, in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave.

The company announced today its plans to open two new locations in Wisconsin. Rhinelander is the second.

The stores will reflect a modern Farm & Fleet design. The one in Grafton will total 94,500 square feet, and will contain an automotive service center, full drive-thru area, small-engine repair center and more.

Both stores will hire about 100 people. The full-time and part-time roles include store managers, cashiers, department product experts, small-engine repair, auto service technicians and managers.

The two stores are slated to open next year. Hiring fairs will occur starting next summer.

“These are two communities where we have wanted to be a part of for a long time because the quality of products we serve compliment the quality of life these communities represent,” Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet owner, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

The Grafton store will need approvals from the village’s Plan Commission and Architectural Review Board, said Jessica Wolff, Grafton’s community development director. Wolff said she expects the approvals process to begin in July.

Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer that was founded in 1955. It has 43 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan.

It has other stores in southeastern Wisconsin, including in Oak Creek, Sturtevant and Waukesha.