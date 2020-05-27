BizTimes to premiere nonprofit leadership webinar series Friday

First webcast will feature leaders of Kathy's House, Acts Housing, YWCA

By
Lauren Anderson
-
BizTimes reporter Lauren Anderson moderates a discussion at the Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

BizTimes Media will host a three-part webinar series focused on how nonprofit leaders are navigating the COVID-19 crisis. 

The “Candid Conversations in Nonprofit Leadership” series will feature live video chat discussions among Milwaukee-area nonprofit executives about leadership, innovation, staying the course during a crisis and preparing for a new normal.  

The first webinar will be held Friday at 10 a.m. and will focus on virtual fundraising and changing services during COVID-19. Register here for Friday’s webinar. 

The series includes:

May 29, 10-11 a.m.: Virtual fundraising and changing services amid COVID-19   

  • Patty Metropulos, president and CEO of Kathy’s House   
  • Michael  Gosman, president and CEO of Acts Housing  
  • Ginny Finn, president and CEO of YWCA Southeast Wisconsin  

June 12, 10-11 a.m.: Staying the course during a crisis  

  • Tim Baack, president and CEO of Pathfinders
  • Mike Thirtle, president and CEO of  Bethesda Lutheran Services 
  • John Hyatt , president and CEO of IMPACT, Inc.

June 26, 10-11 a.m.: Preparing for a new normal

  • Chad Bauman, executive director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  • Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee
  • Peter Engel, president and CEO of Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin

BizTimes Milwaukee associate editor Lauren Anderson will moderate the panel discussions.

