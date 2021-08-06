BizTimes seeks nominations for Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards honor southeastern Wisconsin’s best corporate citizens and its most effective nonprofit organizations, shining a light on excellence in philanthropy and nonprofit leadership.

Winners will be honored at the eighth annual awards program, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at the Italian Community Center.

The nomination deadline is Aug. 27. Self-nominations are encouraged. Click here to submit a nomination.

Click here to see the winners of the 2020 Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards are broken down into two broad categories: Corporate Citizenship Awards and Nonprofit Awards.

Corporate Citizenship Awards

Corporate Citizen of the Year: This award is given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism.

This award is given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism. Corporate Volunteer of the Year: This award is given to a for-profit non-executive volunteer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause.

This award is given to a for-profit non-executive volunteer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause. In-Kind Supporter: This award is given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions.

This award is given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions. Next Generation Leadership: This award is given to a for-profit (under 40 year-old) executive who demonstrates leadership and significant contributions to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through active leadership on a board and/or strategic management/guidance.

This award is given to a for-profit (under 40 year-old) executive who demonstrates leadership and significant contributions to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through active leadership on a board and/or strategic management/guidance. Lifetime Achievement: This for-profit award is given to an individual who over his/her lifetime has made significant contributions in time, treasure and talent to helping improve our community through his/her work in the nonprofit community.

Nonprofit Awards